PTC Therapeutics Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PTCT

In trading on Monday, shares of PTC Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PTCT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.73, changing hands as high as $43.48 per share. PTC Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTCT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTCT's low point in its 52 week range is $25.01 per share, with $55.5799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.69.

