PTC Therapeutics 2021 Net Product Revenue Up 29% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) reported 2021 total unaudited net revenue of approximately $536 million, representing 41% year-over-year growth. Net product revenue was $429 million, 29% year-over-year growth. The company recorded strong year-over-year growth for the Duchenne muscular dystrophy franchise, with unaudited net product revenue of $424 million for Translarna and Emflaza in 2021.

The company expects to report 2021 year-end cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of approximately $773 million.

For full year 2022, PTC anticipates total revenues to be between $700 and $750 million. Net product revenues for the DMD franchise is expected to be between $475 and $495 million.

