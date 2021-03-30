Markets
PTCT

PTC Therapeutics : EC Approves Evrysdi To Treat Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) said that the European Commission has approved Evrysdi or risdiplam for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy in patients 2 months and older.

Evrysdi will be for spinal muscular atrophy Type 1, Type 2 or Type 3 patients with one to four SMN2 copies. The EC approval is based on two studies; 1) the efficacy results from the FIREFISH study in infants aged 2 to 7 months with symptomatic Type 1 SMA, and 2) the SUNFISH study in children and young adults with Type 2 or 3 spinal muscular atrophy.

Evrysdi is based on PTC science and is commercialized in the United States by Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. Roche leads the clinical development of Evrysdi as part of a collaboration with the SMA Foundation and PTC Therapeutics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PTCT RHHBY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular