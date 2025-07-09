Stocks
$PTC stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 09, 2025 — 04:17 pm EDT

$PTC stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $779,478,253 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $PTC (you can track the company live on Quiver's $PTC stock page):

$PTC Insider Trading Activity

$PTC insiders have traded $PTC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • STAATS AARON C VON (EVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,170 shares for an estimated $544,839.
  • CORINNA LATHAN sold 622 shares for an estimated $96,739
  • TRAC PHAM sold 38 shares for an estimated $6,210

$PTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 338 institutional investors add shares of $PTC stock to their portfolio, and 318 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PTC Government Contracts

We have seen $34,610,113 of award payments to $PTC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$PTC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PTC stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$PTC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PTC in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025
  • Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025
  • Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025
  • Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025
  • Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/14/2025

$PTC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PTC recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $PTC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $191.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jason Celino from Keybanc set a target price of $192.0 on 07/07/2025
  • Ken Wong from Oppenheimer set a target price of $190.0 on 06/12/2025
  • Adam Borg from Stifel set a target price of $200.0 on 05/01/2025
  • Joe Vruwink from Baird set a target price of $191.0 on 05/01/2025
  • Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $204.0 on 05/01/2025
  • Clarke Jeffries from Piper Sandler set a target price of $180.0 on 05/01/2025
  • Matthew Broome from Mizuho set a target price of $160.0 on 04/15/2025

