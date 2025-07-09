$PTC stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PTC stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $779,478,253 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PTC (you can track the company live on Quiver's $PTC stock page):
$PTC Insider Trading Activity
$PTC insiders have traded $PTC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STAATS AARON C VON (EVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,170 shares for an estimated $544,839.
- CORINNA LATHAN sold 622 shares for an estimated $96,739
- TRAC PHAM sold 38 shares for an estimated $6,210
$PTC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 338 institutional investors add shares of $PTC stock to their portfolio, and 318 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 3,048,311 shares (+17.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $472,335,789
- LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC removed 2,326,231 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $360,449,493
- EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,889,371 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $292,758,036
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 1,868,440 shares (+625.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $289,514,778
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,848,348 shares (-72.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $286,401,522
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA added 844,418 shares (+41.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $130,842,569
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP removed 634,650 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $98,339,017
$PTC Government Contracts
We have seen $34,610,113 of award payments to $PTC over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ENTERPRISE SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS PLANNING AND EXECUTION (ESCAPE)SOFTWARE AND CLOUD SUSTAINMENT: $20,031,805
- MODEL BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT (MBPS) SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS): $12,838,952
- DEMAND FORECASTING SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTION: $1,240,521
- SUPPORT FOR APEXADA ENTERPRISE V4.4 FOR SOLARIS/SPARC AND SUPPORT FOR APEXADA EMBEDDED BASE V4.2 FOR SOLARI...: $227,084
- IT TSC IT 2025 MATHCAD PRIME: $85,284
$PTC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PTC stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $95,000 on 05/28, 05/13, 04/28, 04/01 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
$PTC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PTC in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025
- Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/14/2025
$PTC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PTC recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $PTC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $191.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jason Celino from Keybanc set a target price of $192.0 on 07/07/2025
- Ken Wong from Oppenheimer set a target price of $190.0 on 06/12/2025
- Adam Borg from Stifel set a target price of $200.0 on 05/01/2025
- Joe Vruwink from Baird set a target price of $191.0 on 05/01/2025
- Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $204.0 on 05/01/2025
- Clarke Jeffries from Piper Sandler set a target price of $180.0 on 05/01/2025
- Matthew Broome from Mizuho set a target price of $160.0 on 04/15/2025
