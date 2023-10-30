PTC Set to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

PTC Inc PTC is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $559.3 million, suggesting growth of 10.1% from a year ago. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.14 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 10.2%.



The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.96%, on average.

Factors to Consider

Increasing demand for products, especially digital transformation and software-as-a-service or SaaS, across all segments and regions is expected to have driven PTC’s revenue performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Continued momentum in Onshape and Arena will further assist the company in the SaaS transition. Strength in the industrial Internet of Things solutions, and healthy demand for product lifecycle management (PLM) and computer-aided design solutions are expected to have contributed to PTC’s fiscal fourth-quarter top line. A strong uptick in demand for Creo, Windchill platforms and ThingWorx DPM is likely to have acted as a tailwind.



Subscription-centric model and disciplined operational management are likely to have favored its overall performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Recurring revenues is pegged at $516 million, implying an 11.4% rise on a year-over-year basis.



Synergies from the recent buyouts of ServiceMax are likely to have aided the company's performance. In January 2023, PTC completed the acquisition of ServiceMax, a cloud-based field service management (FSM) software company, for $1.46 billion. It expects this integration to strengthen its closed-loop PLM solutions. This will provide enterprise asset management and FSM companies with monitoring and servicing product record after the product moves into customer use.



For the fiscal fourth quarter, PTC expects ARR to be between $1.935 billion and $1.950 billion. Cash from operations is projected to be $44 million. Free cash flow is forecast to be $42 million. Its margins are likely to benefit owing to a shift from professional services to software.



However, inflation and a challenging global macroeconomic environment, especially softness in bookings from China, are expected to have weighed on the company’s performance. Also, increasing research and development costs to fend off competition are likely to have acted as headwinds.

Recent Development

In October 2023, PTC acquired a leading provider of solutions for managing product and software variants — pure-systems. The acquisition will help PTC to address the demand for manufacturers' software variant management.



It will also strengthen PTC's position in the rapidly growing Application Lifecycle Management market, especially benefiting industries like automotive, aerospace and medical devices that prioritize software in their product designs.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PTC this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.

PTC has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

