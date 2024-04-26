PTC Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

PTC Inc PTC is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on May 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $575.5 million, suggesting growth of 6.2% from a year ago. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.23 per share, indicating an increase of 6% from the prior year.

The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.2%, on average.

Factors to Consider

Increasing demand for products, especially digital transformation and software-as-a-service or SaaS, across all segments and regions is expected to have driven PTC’s revenue performance in the to-be-reported quarter. PTC continues to help industrial manufacturers drive closed-loop product lifecycle management across engineering, manufacturing quality and service.

Also, healthy demand for product lifecycle management (PLM) and computer-aided design solutions are expected to have contributed to PTC’s fiscal second-quarter revenues. PLM solution assists industrial companies to drive productivity and efficiency.

The acquisition of pure-systems is expected to have strengthened PTC's position in the rapidly growing Application Lifecycle Management market, especially benefiting industries like automotive, aerospace, and medical devices that prioritize software in their product designs.

The company’s free cash flow is likely to benefit from the subscription license business model and disciplined operational management. For the fiscal second quarter, PTC expects ARR to be between $2.050 billion and $2.065 billion. Cash from operations is projected to be $245 million and free cash flow is forecasted to be $240 million.

However, volatility in foreign exchange rates and a challenging global macroeconomic environment are expected to have weighed on the company’s performance. Also, increasing research and development costs to fend off competition are likely to have acted as headwinds.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PTC this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.

PTC has an Earnings ESP of -0.27% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.

Chegg CHGG has an Earnings ESP of +3.55% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. CHGG is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on Apr 29. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHGG’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 24 cents per share and $174.1 million, respectively. Shares of CHGG have lost 62.2% in the past year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM has an Earnings ESP of +0.11% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. QCOM is set to announce quarterly figures on May 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for QCOM’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $2.30 per share and $9.32 billion, respectively. Shares of QCOM have gained 41% in the past year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO has an Earnings ESP of +5.96% and presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. SIMO is slated to release quarterly numbers on May 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SIMO’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 58 cents per share and $179.8 million, respectively. Shares of SIMO have gained 15.2% in the past year.

