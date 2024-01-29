PTC Set to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

PTC Inc PTC is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Jan 31.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $538.6 million, suggesting growth of 15.6% from a year ago. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 98 cents per share, indicating a decline of 1% from the prior year.



The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.43%, on average.

Factors to Consider

Strength in the industrial Internet of Things solutions, and healthy demand for product lifecycle management (“PLM”) and computer-aided design (“CAD”) solutions are expected to have contributed to PTC’s fiscal first-quarter top line. A strong uptick in demand for Creo+ and Windchill platforms and is likely to have acted as a tailwind.



Increasing demand for products, especially digital transformation and software-as-a-service or SaaS, across all segments and regions is expected to have driven PTC’s revenue performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Continued momentum in Onshape and Arena will further assist the company in the SaaS transition.

PTC Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

PTC Inc. price-eps-surprise | PTC Inc. Quote

Subscription-centric model and disciplined operational management are likely to have favored its overall performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for recurring revenues is pegged at $495 million, implying an 18.7% rise from a year ago.



Synergies from the recent buyouts of ServiceMax and Codebeamer are likely to have aided the company's performance. Codebeamer is aiding PTC in significantly strengthening its position in the Application Lifestyle Management or ALM market.



For the fiscal first quarter, PTC expects ARR to be between $1.995 billion and $2.010 billion. Cash from operations is projected to be $185 million and free cash flow is forecast to be $180 million.



However, volatility in foreign exchange rates and a challenging global macroeconomic environment are expected to have weighed on the company’s performance. Also, increasing research and development costs to fend off competition are likely to have acted as headwinds.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for PTC this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



PTC has an Earnings ESP of +2.12% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

