PTC Set to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

PTC Inc PTC is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $464.2 million, suggesting growth of 1.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.01 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 6.3%.



The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.9%, on average.



PTC reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $1.27 per share, up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.4%. Revenues came in at $508 million, up 6% year over year (up 12% at constant currency or cc). The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%.

Factors to Consider

Continued healthy demand for products, especially digital transformation and software-as-a-service or SaaS, across all segments and regions is expected to have driven the bookings performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Increased demand for codebeamer products in industries like automotive and medical devices are tailwinds.



Strength in the industrial Internet of Things solutions and solid demand for product lifecycle management (PLM) offerings and computer-aided design are expected to have contributed to PTC’s fiscal first-quarter top line.



A solid uptick in demand for Creo, Windchill platforms and ThingWorx DPM is likely to have acted as a tailwind. In fiscal 2022, PLM and CAD revenues were $1.137 billion and $796 million, respectively. The company is also working toward accelerating the SaaS transition by introducing new products like Windchill+ and Creo plus.



Subscription-centric model and contributions from Arena Solutions and Onshape are expected to have favored top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, unfavorable forex movement, inflation and challenging global macroeconomic environment are expected to have weighed down on the company’s performance. Also, increasing research and development costs to fend off competition are likely to have acted as headwinds.

Recent Development

On Jan 4, 2023, PTC acquired cloud-based field service management (FSM) software company - ServiceMax. PTC has paid $1.46 billion for the acquisition. ServiceMax provides FSM services built on the Salesforce platform which includes all information pertaining to serviced products like description, serial number, service history and scheduling and dispatching technicians etc. The acquisition was announced in November 2022.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for PTC this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



PTC has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Helmerich & Payne HP has an Earnings ESP of +8.68% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. HP is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Jan 31. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues are pegged at 81 cents per share and $689.3 million, respectively. The company surpassed earnings estimates in the preceding four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 124.2%. Shares of HP have gained 71.4% in the past year.



MSCI Inc MSCI has an Earnings ESP of +0.76% and currently has a Zacks Rank #2. The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 31.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSCI’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues are pegged at $2.71 per share and $565.9 million, respectively. Shares of the company have declined 3% in the past year.



Super Micro Computer SMCI has an Earnings ESP of +6.78% and presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release second quarter of fiscal 2023 numbers on Jan 31.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SMCI’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues are pegged at $2.95 per share and $1.77 billion, respectively. Shares of the company have gained 83.4% in the past year.



