PTC reports Q4 adjusted EPS $1.54, consensus $1.45

November 06, 2024 — 04:07 pm EST

Reports Q4 revenue $627M, consensus $620.53M. “In fiscal year 2024, we again delivered solid ARR and cash flow, with year-over-year ARR growth in the low double-digits and cash flow growth above 20%. We have a differentiated strategy that leverages our unique portfolio to help product companies accelerate their time to market and manage increasing complexity. It’s an exciting time because our products are at the epicenter of driving business transformation at our customers,” said Neil Barua, President and CEO, PTC (PTC).

