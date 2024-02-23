PTC (PTC) Price Target Increased by 11.03% to 205.92

The average one-year price target for PTC (NasdaqGS:PTC) has been revised to 205.92 / share. This is an increase of 11.03% from the prior estimate of 185.46 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 178.77 to a high of 231.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.80% from the latest reported closing price of 179.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1281 funds or institutions reporting positions in PTC. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 4.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTC is 0.40%, an increase of 13.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.84% to 124,444K shares. The put/call ratio of PTC is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,656K shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,181K shares, representing an increase of 4.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTC by 19.46% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 4,362K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,881K shares, representing a decrease of 11.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTC by 6.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,695K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,503K shares, representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTC by 8.99% over the last quarter.

Lone Pine Capital holds 3,166K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,045K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,903K shares, representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTC by 9.52% over the last quarter.

PTC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation - on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform.

