PTC price target raised to $228 from $226 at Baird

Baird analyst Joe Vruwink raised the firm’s price target on PTC (PTC) to $228 from $226 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said management was very forceful that disruption is NOT expected, but guidance allows for disruption and still maintaining “beat and raise” cadence against this +9-10% guidance.

