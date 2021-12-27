PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on PTC is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$397m ÷ (US$4.5b - US$779m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, PTC has an ROCE of 11%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 11%.

NasdaqGS:PTC Return on Capital Employed December 27th 2021

In the above chart we have measured PTC's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For PTC Tell Us?

PTC is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 11%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 121% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at PTC thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 17%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that PTC is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 160% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

PTC does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

