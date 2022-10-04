PTC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PTC Inc (Symbol: PTC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $112.00, changing hands as high as $112.05 per share. PTC Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTC's low point in its 52 week range is $96.55 per share, with $136 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.84. The PTC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

