PTC & ITC Infotech Team Up to Boost Uptake of Windchill

PTC Inc PTC and India-based ITC Infotech recently announced that the two companies closed the transaction ???contemplated??? between them under the Strategic Partner Agreement, which was inked in April 2022.

As a part of the strategic alliance, the two companies will be working closely to develop joint solutions that can speed up customer digital transformation endeavors and boost the uptake of Windchill product lifecycle management (PLM) software as a service (SaaS) solution.

As part of the deal, a significant part of PTC's PLM consulting and professional services business has been taken over by ITC Infotech. Per the agreement, ITC Infotech???s total commitments are worth around $115 million. This includes $33 million cash received by PTC at the closing of the transaction. The remaining constitutes a mix of committed and contingent items to be delivered over the next five years per the terms of the agreement, added PTC.

Following the takeover, ITC Infotech will be setting up a new business division called DxP Services, led by?? Patrick Bionducci. Bionducci earlier led PTC???s global services business.??

Nearly 160 of PTC???s PLM consultant staff will join DxP Services unit alongside ITC Infotech???s PLM professionals. DxP Services unit will be focusing on migrating PTC???s customer systems to the cloud as part of its multi-year roadmap, stated PTC.

The takeover of PTC???s PLM consulting and professional services business will expand ITC Infotech???s presence in Italy, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Switzerland, the U.K. and the United States and enable it to become a leading global SaaS systems??? integrator.

Boston, MA-based PTC Inc. provides software solutions and services globally that aid manufacturing companies in designing, operating, and managing products. The company???s top-line performance is driven by robust demand for products (digital transformation and SaaS) across all segments and regions.

The company is also working toward accelerating the SaaS transition by increasing the capacity of its Atlas platform and improving its SaaS capabilities. PTC is witnessing robust adoption of Creo CAD and Windchill solutions. Strategic acquisitions have played a pivotal part in developing the company???s business in the last few years.

PTC currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares have lost 10.6% against the industry???s decline of 3.7% in the past year.

