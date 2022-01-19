PTC India Financial tanks 17% after directors resign on corporate governance issues

BENGALURU, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Shares of PTC India Financial services PTCN.NS fell as much as 16.6% on Thursday, a day after the non-banking financial company said three independent directors had resigned, citing lapses in corporate governance.

