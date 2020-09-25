Stocks
PTC

PTC Inc. Stock Is On The Pricey Side

Contributor
Trefis Team Trefis
Published

After a 76% rally since March 23, PTC Inc. stock (NASDAQ: PTC) looks fully valued based on its historic Price to Sales (P/S) multiples. PTC Inc., a U.S based software and services company, has seen its stock rally from $49 to $86 off the recent bottom compared to the S&P which moved around 50%. The stock is leading the overall markets by a wide margin as investors are overall positive about the software industry due to no direct Covid-19 impact. Notably, the software stocks have seen some negative movement since September 2nd due to a bout of profit-taking after a strong run â PTCâs stock is down 12%. However, the stock is still up 26% from levels seen at the end of September 2019 (FY Oct â Sept).

PTC Inc.âs stock has surpassed the level it was at before the drop in February due to the coronavirus outbreak becoming a pandemic. This seems to make it fully valued as, in reality, demand and revenue growth will likely be lower this year than last year.

The companyâs revenues rose by roughly 8% from FY 2017 to FY 2019. However, its net income figure decreased from $6.24 million in 2017 to -$27.5 million in 2019. The drop in net income was mainly driven by a higher income tax provision in FY 2019 due to deferred tax liabilities.

The company has seen slow revenue growth over recent years, with its P/S multiple not witnessing a significant increase. We believe the stock is unlikely to see any significant upside after the recent rally and the potential weakness from a recession-driven by the Covid outbreak. Our dashboard What Factors Drove 53% Change in PTC Inc. Stock between 2017 and now?Â has the underlying numbers.

PTC Inc.âs P/S multiple hovered around 6x in FY 2017 and 2019. While the companyâs P/S is around 8x now, there is a downside risk when the current P/S is compared to levels seen in the past years â P/S of around 6x at the end of FY 2019 and 2017.

So whatâs the likely trigger and timing for the downside?

PTC Inc. is a U.S-based software company that provides solutions in the area of computer-aided design (CAD), product lifecycle management (PLM), and service lifecycle management (SLM). It serves various industries such as industrial machinery & components, aerospace & defense, life sciences, automotive, consumer packaged goods, etc. Due to the Covid-19 crisis and a resulting economic slowdown, manufacturers across industries have suffered losses partly due to lockdown restrictions and partly due to lower demand. This is likely to result in a lower number of new deals as customers are delaying spending due to the macroeconomic uncertainty. Further, this could have a negative impact on the subscription renewal rates as well. While PTCâs revenues in the current financial year are somewhat protected due to its recurring revenue model, lower new business, and a drop in renewal rates could harm its future revenue cycles. The same was evident in its Q3 results with a 19% y-o-y increase in total revenues and a 20% decline in new license sales. We believe PTC Inc.âs Q4 results in October are likely to see a drop in its revenuesâ growth rate.

However, over the coming weeks, we expect continued improvement in demand andÂ subdued growth in the number of new Covid-19 cases in the U.S.Â to buoy market expectations. Following the Fed stimulus â which helped to set a floor on fear â the market has been willing to âlook throughâ the current weak period and take a longer-term view, with investors now mainly focusing their attention on 2021 results. Though market sentiment can be fickle, and evidence of a sustained uptick in new cases could spook investors once again.Â Â 

What if youâre looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Hereâs aÂ high quality portfolio to beat the market, with over 100% return since 2016, versus 55% for the S&P 500. Comprised of companies with strong revenue growth, healthy profits, lots of cash, and low risk, it has outperformed the broader market year after year, consistently.

Â 

See allÂ Trefis Price EstimatesÂ andÂ DownloadÂ Trefis DataÂ here

Whatâs behind Trefis? See How Itâs Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs ForÂ CFOs and Finance TeamsÂ |Â Product, R&D, and Marketing Team

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PTC NATI MANH INTU ADBE ORCL SAP GOOG MSFT AMZN CRM

Other Topics

US Markets Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    Trefis

    Trefis is an interactive financial community structured around trends, forecasts and insights related to some of the most popular stocks in the US. Whereas most finance sites simply give you the facts about where a stock has been and what a company has done in the past, Trefis focuses entirely on the future.

    Learn More

    More from Trefis

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular