PTC Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.78 per share

(RTTNews) - PTC Inc. (PTC) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $53.41 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $9.83 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, PTC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $91.79 million or $0.78 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $390.98 million from $335.00 million last year.

PTC Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $91.79 Mln. vs. $74.51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.78 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $390.98 Mln vs. $335.00 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.