PTC Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - PTC Inc. (PTC) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $292.94 million, or $2.46 per share. This compares with $53.41 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, PTC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $130.57 million or $1.10 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.9% to $480.66 million from $390.98 million last year.

PTC Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $130.57 Mln. vs. $91.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.10 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q4): $480.66 Mln vs. $390.98 Mln last year.

