PTC Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for PTC Inc. (PTC):

-Earnings: -$15.94 million in Q4 vs. $13.19 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.14 in Q4 vs. $0.11 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, PTC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $52.10 million or $0.45 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.44 per share -Revenue: $334.83 million in Q4 vs. $312.52 million in the same period last year.

