PTC Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - PTC Inc. (PTC) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $61.40 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $70.48 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, PTC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $117.65 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.3% to $542.34 million from $462.47 million last year.

PTC Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $61.40 Mln. vs. $70.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.51 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.00 -Revenue (Q3): $542.34 Mln vs. $462.47 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.95 - $1.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $540 - $570 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $4.07 - $4.38 Full year revenue guidance: $2,090 - $2,120 Mln

