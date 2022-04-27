PTC Inc. Q2 Income Falls, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - PTC Inc. (PTC) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $89.7 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $109.3 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $505.2 million from $461.8 million last year.

PTC Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $89.7 Mln. vs. $109.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.76 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.14 -Revenue (Q2): $505.2 Mln vs. $461.8 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.91-$1.97 Bln

