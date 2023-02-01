PTC Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - PTC Inc. (PTC) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $75.04 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $46.09 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, PTC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $117.97 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $466.91 million from $457.72 million last year.

PTC Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $75.04 Mln. vs. $46.09 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.63 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.03 -Revenue (Q1): $466.91 Mln vs. $457.72 Mln last year.

