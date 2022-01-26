PTC Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - PTC Inc. (PTC) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $46.09 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $23.52 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, PTC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $113.06 million or $0.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to $457.72 million from $429.05 million last year.

PTC Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $46.09 Mln. vs. $23.52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.39 vs. $0.20 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q1): $457.72 Mln vs. $429.05 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.870 - $1.975 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.