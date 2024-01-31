PTC Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - PTC Inc. (PTC) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $66.39 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $75.04 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, PTC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $133.00 million or $1.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.1% to $550.21 million from $465.91 million last year.

PTC Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $66.39 Mln. vs. $75.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.55 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.96 -Revenue (Q1): $550.21 Mln vs. $465.91 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.10 - $1.30 Full year EPS guidance: $4.50 - $5.20

