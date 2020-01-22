PTC Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - PTC Inc. (PTC) released a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit totaled $35.45 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $20.98 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, PTC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $66.16 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $356.11 million from $334.96 million last year.

PTC Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $66.16 Mln. vs. $67.29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.57 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q1): $356.11 Mln vs. $334.96 Mln last year.

