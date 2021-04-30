PTC Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

As you might know, PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 11% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$462m, while EPS were US$0.92 beating analyst models by 293%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:PTC Earnings and Revenue Growth April 30th 2021

Following the latest results, PTC's 15 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.71b in 2021. This would be a reasonable 4.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to dive 49% to US$0.97 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.71b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.97 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$151. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic PTC analyst has a price target of US$167 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$88.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await PTC shareholders.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting PTC's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 9.6% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 6.1% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% per year. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, PTC is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$151, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for PTC going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for PTC you should know about.

