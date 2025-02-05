PTC Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - PTC Inc. (PTC) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $82.23 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $66.39 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PTC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $133.34 million or $1.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $565.128 million from $550.214 million last year.

PTC Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $82.23 Mln. vs. $66.39 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue: $565.128 Mln vs. $550.214 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.30 to $1.50 Next quarter revenue guidance: $590 to $620 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $5.30 to $6.00 Full year revenue guidance: $2,430 to $2,530 Mln

