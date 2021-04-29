PTC Inc (PTC) Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q2

PTC Inc. PTC reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $1.08 per share, up 83% on a year-over-year basis. Also, the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 50%.



Revenues came in at $461.8 million, up 28.4% year over year driven by strength across Core and Growth product groups as well as contribution from Arena. Fiscal second-quarter revenues also include impact from up-front license revenue recognition under ASC 606. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.4%.



In the past year, the company’s shares have returned 114.1% compared with industry’s growth of 43.5%.

PTC Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PTC Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PTC Inc. Quote

Top Line in Detail

Recurring revenues of $414.9 million increased 31.3% year over year. Perpetual license of $6.92 million declined 15.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure due to end of perpetual license sales on Jan 1, 2019.

Revenues by License, Support and Services

License revenues (42.9% of total revenues) were $198 million, up 55.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Support and cloud services revenues (48.5%) of $223.8 million increased 13.9% year over year.



Professional services revenues (8.6%) of $40 million, up 12.7% year over year.

Revenues by Product Group

Revenues from Core Product Group — which includes computer-aided design (CAD) & Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) offerings — came in at $323 million, up 28% year over year (up 21% at constant currency or cc).



Revenues from Growth Product Group (which includes IoT, AR & Onshape) totaled $81 million, up 51% year over year (up 46% at cc).



Revenues from Focused Solutions Group (FSG) amounted to $58 million, up 9% year over year (up 5% at cc).

ARR Performance

Annualized recurring revenues (ARR) were $1.393 billion, up 18% year over year (up 15% at cc). The uptick was driven by strong performance of Core and Growth divisions along with contribution from Arena Solutions.



ARR from Core Product Group (CAD & PLM) came in at $960 million, up 13% year over year (up 10% at cc). Growth was driven by strength in PLM and CAD solutions.



ARR from Growth Product Group (IoT, AR & Onshape) came in at $252 million, up 64% year over year (61% at cc). The upside can be attributed to improvement in AR as well as strength in Onshape and Arena Solutions.



ARR from FSG came in at $180 million, up 1% year over year (down 1% at cc). The low growth rate reflects weak demand trends in commercial airlines sector, which is badly hit by COVID-19 disruption.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 340 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 83.1%.



Total operating expenses increased 19.5% year over year to $270.6 million mainly due to research and development, sales and marketing along with general and administrative costs.



Operating income on a non-GAAP basis increased 66.7% year over year to $172 million.



Consequently, operating margin on a non-GAAP basis expanded 800 bps on a year-over-year basis to 37%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2021 cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $326 million compared with $399 million as of Dec 31, 2020.



Total debt, net of deferred issuance costs, was $1.5 billion as of Mar 31, 2021, up from $988 million, as of Dec 31, 2020. The company repaid $80 million under its revolver facility in the quarter under review.



Cash provided by operating activities came in at $122 million compared with the prior-quarter’s figure of $114 million.



Free cash flow was $116 million compared with $111 million reported in the previous quarter.

Guidance

PTC anticipates continues to expect overall macroeconomic backdrop to start improving by the second half of fiscal 2021.



Driven by strong fiscal second quarter results and changing currency impact, management revised its outlook for fiscal 2021.



Fiscal 2021 revenues are now projected between $1.71 billion and $1.74 billion compared with earlier guidance of $1.69-$1.73 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $1.7 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 16.8%.



Further, non-GAAP earnings are now expected between $3.18 and $3.39 compared with $3.05 and $3.25 per share, which indicates rise of 24-32% year over year. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $3.18, suggesting year-over-year growth of 23.7%.



ARR is now expected to be $1.445-$1.47 billion compared with $1.47-$1.5 billion, which indicates rise of 14-16% year over year. ARR guidance is inclusive of 2% headwind stemming from reduced backlog at the end of fiscal 2020 owing to coronavirus-related pressure on bookings. Changes in foreign currency eliminate the prior expected 200 bps currency tailwind to ARR.



On organic basis, ARR growth rate is expected in the band of 10-12% (on a constant-currency basis). Buyout of Arena Solutions is anticipated to contribute 400 bps to ARR growth.



Cash from operations is projected to be $365 million, indicating an increase of 55% on a year-over-year basis. Free cash flow is forecast to be $340 million, which suggests 60% year-over-year growth in fiscal 2021.



Further, non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 31-32% compared with the previous range of 30-31%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, PTC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Qorvo QRVO, Vishay Intertechnology VSH and Microchip MCHP. Vishay Intertechnology sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while Qorvo and Microchip carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Vishay is set to report its quarterly results on May 4. Qorvo and Microchip are scheduled to report their quarterly results on May 5 and May 6, respectively.



Long-term earnings growth rate of Qorvo, Vishay Intertechnology and Microchip is pegged at 14%, 20.3% and 15.5%, respectively.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.