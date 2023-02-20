Markets

PTC Extends CEO's Employment Through 2026

February 20, 2023 — 08:09 pm EST

(RTTNews) - PTC (PTC) said that it has extended the term of the executive agreement with Chief Executive Officer James Heppelmann for an additional three years through its fiscal year 2026.

In addition, the company stated that it promoted Michael DiTullio, President of PTC's Digital Thread group, to company President and Chief Operating Officer.

DiTullio will oversee product development, sales and marketing, customer success, strategy, and IT across both the Digital Thread and Velocity groups. DiTullio will continue to report to Heppelmann.

