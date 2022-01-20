PTC Expands USAF Partnership, Inks 5-Year Definitive Contract

PTC Inc. PTC recently announced that it has expanded its partnership with the United States Air Force (“USAF”) as part of a five-year definitive contract for the deployment of PTC's Servigistics Service Parts Management SaaS solution. The $95 million contract includes a one-year base period and four one-year options.



The Servigistics technology will be leveraged by USAF to boost its supply chain modernization program — ESCAPE (Enterprise Supply Chain Analysis, Planning and Execution). With the increased adoption of Servigistics Service Parts Management SaaS solution, USAF can optimize the readiness of its equipment and assets while accelerating its digital transformation and modernization efforts.



PTC’s Servigistics maximizes asset availability and boosts inventory optimization capabilities with an enhanced customer experience. Armed with superior technology, it boasts a rich history of service parts management innovation and optimizes complex service supply chains. It ensures the optimal balance between cost and availability of materials.



This avant-garde platform is capitalized by federal, aerospace and defense industries and is leveraged for many use cases such as multi-echelon optimization, network optimization, forecasting and lifecycle analysis. The solution empowers organizations like Boeing and General Motors to bolster asset uptime and service parts availability.



Driven by such robust characteristics, the Servigistics deployment will help USAF consolidate IT costs, phase out legacy systems, enhance global readiness and adopt additional functionality, thereby reinforcing ESCAPE’s efforts.



ESCAPE program consists of 3,000 personnel and is an integral part of the USAF's Sustainment Center's 448th Supply Chain Management Wing. Incorporated with FedRAMP-certified security, the Servigistics solution will support USAF’s $76 billion service parts supply chain.



It will also improve ESCAPE’s mission support functions and revamp its planning and forecasting while investing taxpayer funding in optimal parts inventory. Thanks to its resiliency, the deployment of digital solutions like Servigistics is likely to not only transform USAF’s service parts supply chain but also fortify ESCAPE’s systems re-engineering efforts.



PTC is well poised to gain from strength in its product portfolio. The company’s solutions aid industrial enterprises to enhance operational efficiency, accelerate product and service innovation and boost workforce productivity. Strategic acquisitions have played a pivotal part in developing the company’s business in the last few years. We anticipate PTC to pursue tuck-in acquisitions, which will further expand its product portfolio in the long term.



PTC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The Boston, MA-based company’s shares have lost 9.4% against the industry’s growth of 25.4% in the past year. Nevertheless, we remain confident of its inherent growth potential. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

salesforce.com, inc. CRM is a better-ranked stock in the industry, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 6.4% upward over the past 60 days.



salesforce.com delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.2%, on average. It has returned 1.8% in the past year. CRM has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16.8%.



Microsoft Corporation MSFT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 0.1% upward over the past 60 days.



Microsoft delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.8%, on average. The stock has rallied 34.8% in the past year. MSFT has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12%.



The Descartes Systems Group Inc DSGX also carries a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus estimate for earnings for the current year has been revised 6.3% upward over the past 60 days.



Descartes Systems delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.6%, on average. The stock has gained 7.2% in the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.