PTC Earnings Results: $PTC Reports Quarterly Earnings

PTC ($PTC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.10 per share, beating estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. The company also reported revenue of $565,130,000, beating estimates of $557,591,083 by $7,538,917.

PTC Insider Trading Activity

PTC insiders have traded $PTC stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KRISTIAN TALVITIE (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 20,158 shares for an estimated $4,021,688 .

. JANICE CHAFFIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,360,365 .

. STAATS AARON C VON (EVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,373 shares for an estimated $1,075,301 .

. ALICE CHRISTENSON (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,293 shares for an estimated $432,913 .

. CORINNA LATHAN sold 860 shares for an estimated $172,000

PTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 289 institutional investors add shares of PTC stock to their portfolio, and 294 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PTC Government Contracts

We have seen $28,989,743 of award payments to $PTC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

