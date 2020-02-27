PTC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of PTC Inc (Symbol: PTC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $76.55, changing hands as low as $75.19 per share. PTC Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTC's low point in its 52 week range is $62.05 per share, with $102.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.03.

