PTC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PTC Inc (Symbol: PTC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $172.03, changing hands as low as $172.02 per share. PTC Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTC's low point in its 52 week range is $134.6122 per share, with $194.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $172.32. The PTC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

