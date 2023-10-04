PTC Buys Pure-Systems

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - PTC Inc. (PTC), a software firm, said on Wednesday that it has acquired Pure-Systems, a provider of product and software variant management solutions. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Manufacturing companies use pure-systems' pure variants solution to efficiently manage the different variations of software and systems engineering assets across their product configurations.

The acquisition is expected to support PTC's position in the fast-growing ALM market, additional ALM growth, and enhance relationships with customers in regulated industries, including automotive, aerospace, and medical device manufacturers, which are increasingly prioritizing software in their product designs, PTC said in a statement.

