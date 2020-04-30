PTC Beats Earnings Estimates in Q2, Lowers 2020 Guidance

PTC Inc. PTC reported second-quarter fiscal 2020 non-GAAP earnings of 59 cents per share, up 168.1% on a year-over-year basis. Also, the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28.3%.



Revenues came in at $359.6 million, up 23.8% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.8%. Solid AR and IoT bookings as well as synergies from Onshape acquisition drove growth.



However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the company witnessed a decline in new bookings during the last few weeks of the quarter. The impact was most prominent among smaller channel customers in Europe and Asia.



Top Line in Detail



Recurring revenues of $315.9 million improved 32% year over year. Perpetual license of almost $8.2 million declined 20.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure due to end of perpetual license sales on Jan 1, 2019.

PTC Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PTC Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PTC Inc. Quote

Revenues by License, Support and Services



License revenues (35.5% of total revenues) were $127.6 million, up 106.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Support and cloud services revenues (54.6%) of $196.5 million improved 4.7% year over year.



Professional services revenues (9.9%) of $35.5 million, declined 13.2% year over year.



Revenues by Product Group



Revenues from Core Product Group — which includes computer-aided design (CAD) & Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) offerings — came in at $252.8 million, up 27% year over year (up 29% at constant currency or cc).



Revenues from Growth Product Group (which includes IoT, AR & Onshape) totaled $53.3 million, up 29% year over year (31% at cc).



Revenues from Focused Solutions Group (FSG) amounted to $53.5 million, up 6% year over year (7% at cc).



ARR Performance



Annualized recurring revenues (ARR) were $1.179 billion, up 10% year over year, driven by strength across Europe and Asia as well as solid performance in the Core product group.



ARR from Core Product Group (CAD & PLM) came in at $848 million, up 9% year over year (up 10% at cc). Growth was driven by strength in PLM as well as robust performance across Japan and Europe.



ARR from Growth Product Group (IoT, AR & Onshape) came in at $153 million, up 29% year over year (30% at cc). Year-over-year growth can be attributed to improvement in AR and IoT bookings as well as strength across Europe and Japan. However, performance was dampened by decline in transaction at the end of quarter due to COVID-19 outbreak.



ARR from FSG came in at $178 million, up 1% year over year (2% at cc). The low growth rate reflects on the APAC region’s weak performance.



Operating Details



Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 370 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 79.7%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses came in at $183 million. GAAP operating expenses declined 3% year over year to $227 million. This can be attributed to the company’s restructuring efforts to control expenses.



Operating income on a non-GAAP basis increased 132.6% year over year to $103.2 million.



Consequently, operating margin on a non-GAAP basis came in at 28.7% compared with 15.3% reported in the year-ago quarter.



Balance Sheet & Cash Flow



As of Mar 28, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $884 million compared with prior quarter’s figure of $294.5 million.



Total debt, net of deferred issuance costs, was $1.63 billion, up from prior quarter’s $1.12 billion.



Cash provided by operating activities came in at $87.8 million compared with prior-quarter figure of $7.5 million.



Free cash flow was $82.3 million compared with $2.8 million reported in the previous quarter.



Guidance



Due to weakening macroeconomic conditions induced by the coronavirus pandemic, the company reduced its guidance for fiscal 2020.



Fiscal 2020 revenues are now projected between $1.40 billion and $1.43 billion compared with the earlier guidance of $1.445-$1.525 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is currently pegged at $1.43, which indicates growth of 9.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Further, non-GAAP earnings are now expected between $2.20 and $2.35 per share compared with the prior range of $2.15-$2.65 per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.20, which indicates growth of 34.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



ARR is now expected to be $1.220-$1.255 billion, which calls for a rise of 9-12% year over year. The prior guidance for ARR was in the range of $1.270-$1.295 billion.



Adjusted free cash flow is projected to be $200 million compared with the prior range of $218-$238 million.



Further, non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 27-28%. The previous guidance range for non-GAAP operating margin was 26-29%.



Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider



Currently, PTC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Netlist, Inc. NLST, Pixelworks, Inc. PXLW and InterDigital, Inc. IDCC are some better-ranked stocks worth considering in the broader computer and technology sector, each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rate for Netlist and InterDigital is pegged at 15% each, while Pixelworks is pegged at 20%.



Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.