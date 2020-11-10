PTC Appoints Troy Richardson As EVP And COO - Quick Facts

Markets

(RTTNews) - PTC Inc. (PTC) said that it has appointed Troy Richardson as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective November 16, 2020.

Richardson has more than three decades of sales and operational leadership.

Richardson has served in business and sales leadership roles at Oracle, IBM, NCR, Novell, HP, and SAP. Most recently, Richardson served as SVP, Global Head of Sales and prior to that served as SVP/GM of the Enterprise and Cloud Applications Business for DXC Technologies.

