PTC Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 5.83 Mln Shares At $141.75/shr

(RTTNews) - PTC Inc. (PTC) announced the pricing of a public secondary offering of about 5.83 million shares of its outstanding common stock by Rockwell Automation Inc. at the public offering price of $141.75 per share.

The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The offering is solely a resale of secondary shares currently issued and outstanding, and PTC will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering, PTC said in a statement.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is the sole underwriter for the secondary offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.