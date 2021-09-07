PTBD Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PTBD

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the PTBD ETF (Symbol: PTBD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.52, changing hands as low as $27.49 per share. PTBD shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTBD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTBD's low point in its 52 week range is $25.85 per share, with $29.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.50.

