PT XL Axiata Tbk - Depositary Receipt () (PTXKY) Price Target Increased by 5.92% to 3.02

The average one-year price target for PT XL Axiata Tbk - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:PTXKY) has been revised to 3.02 / share. This is an increase of 5.92% from the prior estimate of 2.85 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.94 to a high of 3.20 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.95% from the latest reported closing price of 3.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in PT XL Axiata Tbk - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTXKY is 0.10%, a decrease of 5.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 397,546K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 61,412K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,945K shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTXKY by 4.99% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 60,089K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,131K shares, representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTXKY by 8.96% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 47,082K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,218K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTXKY by 9.47% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 42,990K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,096K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTXKY by 17.71% over the last quarter.

BEMIX - Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund Class I holds 41,410K shares. No change in the last quarter.

