PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (PTNDF) Price Target Increased by 17.22% to 0.28

The average one-year price target for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCPK:PTNDF) has been revised to $0.28 / share. This is an increase of 17.22% from the prior estimate of $0.24 dated March 19, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.18 to a high of $0.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.67% from the latest reported closing price of $0.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in PT Vale Indonesia Tbk. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTNDF is 0.37%, an increase of 1.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.04% to 116,008K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,113K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,761K shares , representing an increase of 7.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTNDF by 40.27% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,547K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 10,689K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,213K shares , representing an increase of 4.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTNDF by 30.54% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 9,732K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,838K shares , representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTNDF by 23.80% over the last quarter.

EIDO - iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF holds 5,419K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,913K shares , representing an increase of 46.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTNDF by 74.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.