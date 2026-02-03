PT United Tractors Tbk - Depositary Receipt (PUTKY) Price Target Decreased by 16.50% to 30.43

The average one-year price target for PT United Tractors Tbk - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:PUTKY) has been revised to $30.43 / share. This is a decrease of 16.50% from the prior estimate of $36.45 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $29.79 to a high of $31.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.83% from the latest reported closing price of $28.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in PT United Tractors Tbk - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PUTKY is 0.00%, an increase of 28.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 63.99% to 1K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RMEAX - Aspiriant Risk-Managed Equity Allocation Fund Advisor Shares holds 1K shares.

Nbc Securities holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 60.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUTKY by 132.57% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.