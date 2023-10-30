PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk - ADR Shares Close in on 52-Week Low - Market Mover

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk - ADR (TLK) shares closed today at 1.5% above its 52 week low of $21.67, giving the company a market cap of $21B. The stock is currently down 5.0% year-to-date, down 19.5% over the past 12 months, and up 3.7% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.0%, and the S&P 500 fell 1.2%.

Trading Activity

Trading volume this week was 44.2% higher than the 20-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.0.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price is the same as the S&P 500 Index , lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price is the same as the Dow Jones Industrial Average , lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by -168.4%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by -396.4%

This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.