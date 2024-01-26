PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia TBK (TLK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia TBK (Symbol: TLK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.45, changing hands as high as $25.47 per share. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia TBK shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TLK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TLK's low point in its 52 week range is $21.665 per share, with $29.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.45.

