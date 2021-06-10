PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (TLK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 11, 2021

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (TLK) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.901 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TLK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.91% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TLK was $25.08, representing a -8.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.46 and a 47.78% increase over the 52 week low of $16.97.

TLK is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). TLK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.46.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TLK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TLK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TLK as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (TLK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IDX with an decrease of -11.08% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TLK at 7.68%.

