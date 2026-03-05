PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia TBK Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TLK

In trading on Thursday, shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia TBK (Symbol: TLK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.45, changing hands as low as $19.34 per share. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia TBK shares are currently trading off about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TLK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TLK's low point in its 52 week range is $13.15 per share, with $23.515 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.37.

