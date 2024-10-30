PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia: Financial Performance and Control

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) has released an update.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk reported its financial performance for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, highlighting assets totaling 285 trillion Rupiah and a robust internal control system. The company’s financial statements have been prepared in compliance with Indonesian Financial Accounting Standards, ensuring transparency and accuracy in disclosures. Investors can take note of the company’s strong financial position and commitment to maintaining rigorous financial controls.

For further insights into TLK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.