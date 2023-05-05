Pt Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (PSGTY) Declares $0.33 Dividend

Pt Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.33 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.41%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pt Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSGTY is 0.01%, a decrease of 6.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 2K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.47% Upside

As of March 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pt Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is 12.38. The forecasts range from a low of 9.21 to a high of $17.28. The average price target represents an increase of 26.47% from its latest reported closing price of 9.79.

The projected annual revenue for Pt Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is 37,614,135MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 429.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RBB FUND, INC. - Aquarius International Fund holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

