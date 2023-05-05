News & Insights

Dividends
PSGTY

Pt Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (PSGTY) Declares $0.33 Dividend

May 05, 2023 — 06:08 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Pt Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.33 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.41%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends

Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pt Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSGTY is 0.01%, a decrease of 6.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 2K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.47% Upside

As of March 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pt Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is 12.38. The forecasts range from a low of 9.21 to a high of $17.28. The average price target represents an increase of 26.47% from its latest reported closing price of 9.79.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pt Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is 37,614,135MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 429.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PSGTY / Pt Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Shares Held by Institutions

RBB FUND, INC. - Aquarius International Fund holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Dividends
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PSGTY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.