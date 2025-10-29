PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (PTKFF) Price Target Increased by 16.95% to 0.10

The average one-year price target for PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCPK:PTKFF) has been revised to $0.10 / share. This is an increase of 16.95% from the prior estimate of $0.09 dated August 5, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.09 to a high of $0.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.98% from the latest reported closing price of $0.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTKFF is 0.15%, an increase of 0.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.87% to 2,405,994K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 265,988K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 251,304K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 242,546K shares , representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTKFF by 3.71% over the last quarter.

REEAX - RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 228,906K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 241,927K shares , representing a decrease of 5.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTKFF by 11.65% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 220,496K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 224,706K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTKFF by 22.92% over the last quarter.

GTDDX - INVESCO Developing Markets Fund holds 217,245K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 258,777K shares , representing a decrease of 19.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTKFF by 11.19% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.