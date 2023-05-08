PT Kalba Farma IDR (PTKFY) Declares $0.52 Dividend

PT Kalba Farma IDR said on May 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.52 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in PT Kalba Farma IDR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 81.25% to 0K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for PT Kalba Farma IDR is 25.62. The forecasts range from a low of 20.10 to a high of $28.82. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of 0.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PT Kalba Farma IDR is 29,890,466MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 75.73.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 433.33%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.