PT Jalin Pembayaran Nusantara and Euronet Awarded for Best Retail Payment Technology Initiative in Asia Pacific

Jalin and Euronet received an award for modernizing Indonesia's payment infrastructure, enhancing digital transaction capabilities nationwide.
Quiver AI Summary
PT Jalin Pembayaran Nusantara and Euronet have been recognized with the "Best Retail Payment Technology Initiative in Asia Pacific" award at the Asian Banker Global Financial Technology Innovation Awards 2025 for their efforts in modernizing Indonesia's national payment infrastructure. This initiative includes the implementation of Euronet's Ren Payments Platform, which enhances payment processing services such as interbank ATM withdrawals and QR code transactions, and consolidates the ATM networks of four major state-owned banks into a unified platform under the ATM Link brand. This modernization is aligned with Indonesia's growing shift toward digital payments, as evidenced by a significant increase in digital transaction volume. Key stakeholders praised the collaboration, emphasizing its role in creating a modern and inclusive payment ecosystem for the country.
Potential Positives
- PT Jalin Pembayaran Nusantara and Euronet received the "Best Retail Payment Technology Initiative in Asia Pacific" award, highlighting their successful modernization of Indonesia's national payment infrastructure.
- The initiative has successfully integrated over 4,500 ATMs under the ATM Link brand, significantly enhancing operational efficiency and service delivery for millions of Indonesians.
- Alignment with Indonesia's accelerating shift toward digital payments, which saw a year-on-year growth of over 30% in 2024, demonstrates the initiative's relevance and timeliness in meeting market demands.
- The collaboration showcases a strategic partnership among state-owned enterprises, emphasizing the potential for large-scale infrastructure improvements through cooperative efforts.
Potential Negatives
- The press release emphasizes the need for robust and flexible platforms to support Indonesia's digital transformation agenda, which may indicate previous inadequacies in the current infrastructure that necessitated this extensive modernization effort.
- The partnership with Euronet, while framed positively, could raise concerns about dependency on an external company for critical payment infrastructure, potentially impacting Jalin's long-term operational independence.
- The announcement of the consolidation of ATM networks may indicate prior operational inefficiencies among the Himbara banks, which could affect customer trust and satisfaction in the short term as systems transition.
FAQ
What is the recent award received by Jalin and Euronet?
Jalin and Euronet were awarded the "Best Retail Payment Technology Initiative in Asia Pacific" at the Asian Banker Global Financial Technology Innovation Awards 2025.
What technology did Jalin use to modernize its payment infrastructure?
Jalin selected Euronet’s Ren Payments Platform to modernize its payment processing environment, enhancing various payment services for millions of Indonesians.
How does the ATM Link brand benefit Indonesian banks?
The ATM Link brand consolidates the ATM networks of Indonesia’s state-owned banks, improving operational efficiency and reducing capital expenditures.
What is the impact of digital payments growth in Indonesia?
The volume of digital transactions in Indonesia grew over 30% year-on-year in 2024, highlighting the need for robust payment platforms like Ren.
Who is the CEO of Jalin?
The CEO of Jalin is Ario Tejo Bayu Aji, who emphasizes the importance of collaboration among state-owned enterprises for national infrastructure projects.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$EEFT Insider Trading Activity
$EEFT insiders have traded $EEFT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EEFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL J BROWN (CEO & President) sold 95,000 shares for an estimated $9,565,550
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$EEFT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 172 institutional investors add shares of $EEFT stock to their portfolio, and 260 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIL LTD added 870,140 shares (+356.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $92,974,459
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 568,766 shares (-16.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,772,647
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 515,111 shares (-11.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,039,610
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 285,564 shares (+102.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,512,513
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 282,695 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,072,353
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC removed 274,386 shares (-18.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,318,144
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 167,075 shares (+144.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,851,963
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$EEFT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EEFT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Monness issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EEFT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EEFT forecast page.
Full Release
JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PT Jalin Pembayaran Nusantara (Jalin), a subsidiary of Indonesia’s state-owned holding company Danareksa and one of Indonesia's Central Payment Infrastructures, and Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT), a global leader in payments processing and cross-border transactions, have been awarded the
"Best Retail Payment Technology Initiative in Asia Pacific"
at the
Asian Banker Global Financial Technology Innovation Awards 2025
. The award acknowledges the companies’ groundbreaking efforts in modernizing Indonesia’s national payment infrastructure—one of the most ambitious and complex projects of its kind in the Asia Pacific region.
Jalin selected
Euronet’s Ren Payments Platform
to modernize its payment processing environment, which powers a wide range of services delivered through member banks to millions of Indonesians. These include interbank ATM cash withdrawals and deposits, interoperable Point-of-Sale (POS) and QR code transactions, and support for regional interoperability through ASEAN's cross-border QR payment initiative.
A key highlight of this initiative was also the consolidation of the ATM networks of Indonesia’s four state-owned banks—
BRI, BNI, Bank Mandiri, and BTN
, collectively known as the
Himbara
group—into a single nationwide platform under the
ATM Link
brand. This platform, operated by Jalin and powered by Euronet’s ATM software and payments switch, represents a strategic shift toward shared infrastructure to boost operational efficiency, reduce capital expenditures and foster greater focus on customer innovation.
“This award is a testament to the strength of our collaboration and the transformative power of the Ren Payments Platform,” said
Sundeep Rawal, Managing Director, Euronet Indonesia
. “By delivering a scalable, real-time, and cloud-native system, we’ve helped create a truly modern and inclusive payment ecosystem for Indonesia. What sets the Ren platform apart is its
versatility to handle a wide spectrum of services across ATMs, POS terminals, QR code transactions and cardless payments
—all within a single, unified infrastructure. This allows our partners to simplify operations, drive innovation faster and serve customers more efficiently across both physical and digital channels.”
Ario Tejo Bayu Aji, CEO of Jalin
, added, “This initiative represents more than just a technological upgrade—it’s a showcase of how collaboration among state-owned enterprises can deliver strategic, nation-scale infrastructure. Our partnership with Euronet has been instrumental in bringing this modernization vision to life.”
The initiative has already achieved significant results. Over
4,500 ATMs
now operate under the
ATM Link
brand, replacing the previously fragmented networks of individual Himbara banks.
This initiative is aligned with the country's accelerating shift toward digital payments. According to Bank Indonesia, digital transaction volume in 2024 grew by over 30% year-on-year, driven by mobile banking, QRIS usage, and fintech adoption. This rapid growth underscores the need for robust, flexible, and interoperable platforms like Ren to support Indonesia’s digital transformation agenda.
About Euronet
Founded in 1994,
Euronet
(NASDAQ: EEFT) is a global leader in payments and cross-border transaction services. Its real-time digital and cash payments network spans more than
200 countries and territories
, with:
55,512 installed ATMs
1.2 million EFT POS terminals
Prepaid services at 735,000 POS terminals across 64 countries
A global money transfer network with 624,000 locations in 199 countries
Euronet’s network connects to 4 billion bank accounts and 3.2 billion digital wallets, as well as 4 billion Visa debit cards through Visa Direct.
Headquartered in
Leawood, Kansas, USA
, Euronet has 67 offices worldwide. Visit
www.euronetworldwide.com
for more information.
About Ren Payments Platform
Ren
is Euronet’s modern, cloud-native payments platform designed for high-volume, mission-critical transactions. With a microservices-based architecture, Ren supports issuing, acquiring, core switching, and payment hubs—all through open APIs and flexible deployment on public cloud or private data centers.
Ren enables seamless integration with legacy systems, empowering organizations to innovate without overhauling infrastructure. Learn more at
www.renpayments.com
.
About PT Jalin Pembayaran Nusantara
Established in 2016 by the Ministry of SOEs, Himbara banks, and PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk,
Jalin
is Indonesia’s largest state-owned payment network integrator. Jalin operates the
LINK network
, supporting ATM and CRM transactions, debit cards, mobile banking, QRIS services, and other digital and physical payment solutions. In 2019, the majority of Jalin’s shares were transferred to
PT Danareksa (Persero)
.
Today, Jalin serves over
85 financial institutions
and fintech providers across Indonesia. It holds global certifications such as
ISO 27001, ISO 9001, ISO 37001, PCI DSS, and PCI PIN
, reflecting its commitment to world-class operational and security standards.
Learn more at
www.jalin.co.id
.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.